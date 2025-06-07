Mindy Kaling tells why she has taken a break from acting

Hollywood star Mindy Kaling has talked about why she has taken a step back from acting. During a conversation with a media outlet as part of the Paley Media Council Series, Mindy detailed how her superstitions played a role in that decision while explaining why she didn’t make a cameo in her Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created the teen comedy, which ran for four seasons and takes inspiration from Mindy’s cultural upbringing.

Mindy Kaling opens up on taking a break from acting

“A show literally about an Indian American family in Southern California, and if I wasn’t on that — what’s wrong with me?” Kaling began. “I think there is a part of me that feels a little superstitious. I’m like, 'these seem to have gone well and I’m not in them so maybe I’ll wait.' ”

Mindy said fans may see more of her on screen soon. “I miss it. I would like to write or co-create a show for me to act in soon.” For Mindy, she would love to have the opportunity to double as an actor and director in her next project, which is “unbelievably fun and it’s so efficient.”