Dakota Johnson unleashes revenge dress 2.0 after split with Chris Martin, serving major Princess Diana energy

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have allegedly called it quits on their long-standing relationship. The actress was recently seen in New York City without her engagement ring, adding fuel to ongoing breakup rumors. Although the couple has yet to make an official statement, insiders indicate the split is definitive
Dakota Johnson sultry look for The Tonight Show with Jimmy FallonX
Dakota Johnson is once again turning heads, this time following her reported breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after nearly eight years together. The actor recently made an appearance at NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to promote her new film Materialists on Late Night with Seth Meyers. But it wasn’t just her film creating buzz, her bold fashion choice stole the spotlight.

Dakota’s revenge dress look

Embracing a daring yet elegant look, Dakota donned a striking black sheer outfit that has quickly sparked conversation, with many dubbing it her ultimate “revenge dress.” Staying true to her signature style which is chic, polished, and confident, she wore a figure-skimming ensemble from acclaimed London-based designer Nensi Dojaka. The centerpiece was the long-sleeved Renee bodysuit, priced at £530 (approximately ₹61,499), which showcased Dojaka’s hallmark anatomical cutouts and meticulous paneling. The sheer fabric offered an alluring yet tasteful aesthetic, managing to captivate without appearing overtly provocative.

Complementing the bodysuit was the flowing Mila tulle midi skirt, worth £700 (around ₹81,225). Ethereal and graceful, the skirt added a soft, romantic flair to the otherwise sultry outfit. It floated behind her with a light, dreamlike movement, balancing out the edginess of the sheer bodice. To add just the right amount of modesty, Dakota layered a strapless black bodysuit underneath, perfectly blending allure with sophistication.

Gwyneth Paltrow plans to stay ‘close’ to Dakota Johnson after her split from Chris Martin

Keeping accessories minimal, Dakota allowed the ensemble to shine on its own. Her understated approach elevated the impact of the outfit, embodying a confident, post-breakup transformation that echoes the legacy of Princess Diana’s iconic fashion rebirth after her own highly publicized split.

This show-stopping look not only highlighted Dakota’s sartorial daring but also seemed to reflect a sense of renewal and self-assurance. Whether intentionally symbolic or not, her fashion statement speaks volumes and fans are here for it.

Another look of Dakota that became the talk of the town recently:

Dakota Johnson explores Mumbai, visits Siddhivinayak Temple and Sabyasachi store with Sonali Bendre
Coldplay
Chris Martin
Dakota's breakup

