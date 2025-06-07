Dakota Johnson unleashes revenge dress 2.0 after split with Chris Martin, serving major Princess Diana energy

Dakota Johnson is once again turning heads, this time following her reported breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after nearly eight years together. The actor recently made an appearance at NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to promote her new film Materialists on Late Night with Seth Meyers. But it wasn’t just her film creating buzz, her bold fashion choice stole the spotlight.

Dakota’s revenge dress look

Embracing a daring yet elegant look, Dakota donned a striking black sheer outfit that has quickly sparked conversation, with many dubbing it her ultimate “revenge dress.” Staying true to her signature style which is chic, polished, and confident, she wore a figure-skimming ensemble from acclaimed London-based designer Nensi Dojaka. The centerpiece was the long-sleeved Renee bodysuit, priced at £530 (approximately ₹61,499), which showcased Dojaka’s hallmark anatomical cutouts and meticulous paneling. The sheer fabric offered an alluring yet tasteful aesthetic, managing to captivate without appearing overtly provocative.

Complementing the bodysuit was the flowing Mila tulle midi skirt, worth £700 (around ₹81,225). Ethereal and graceful, the skirt added a soft, romantic flair to the otherwise sultry outfit. It floated behind her with a light, dreamlike movement, balancing out the edginess of the sheer bodice. To add just the right amount of modesty, Dakota layered a strapless black bodysuit underneath, perfectly blending allure with sophistication.

Check out her look here: