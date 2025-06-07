Samantha reaches for the stars during her desert escape

One of the most bankable actresses from the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken off to the desert for some alone time, breaking away from her hectic work schedule.

Samantha drops pics from her vacation

The diva is presently enjoying her getaway at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, placed in the Liwa Desert in UAE. If the photos shared by her on her Instagram account are any hint, Samantha is making the most of her time in the desert.

In the first pic, the Majili actress posed in the pool, looking ravishing in a black two-piece and a matching pair of sunglasses. This was followed by a picture of the beautiful desert and the book Samantha enjoyed during her trip — The Good Girl Double Bind by Chris Bohjalian.

Samantha‘s recent post further included a close-up of her in stylish shades and hoop earrings. We could also see Sam polishing her shooting skills, and enjoying the night sky by gazing at the stars through a telescope. “Reaching for the stars,” Samantha captioned the post.