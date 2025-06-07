Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex breaks down in court as testimony of sex-fuelled encounters continues

By late 2023, Combs had been covering Jane’s rent for five months. When asked what she feared would happen if she refused further “hotel nights,” Jane said, “That he would take it away...that Sean would take the house away.”

She recalled one night when, after taking ecstasy provided by Combs, she blacked out. Later, after one particularly distressing encounter, she wept, only for Combs to dismiss her tears, saying, “Don’t do that right now. I can’t do this right now. I’m too high.”

Attempting to stay sober for a later encounter, Jane vomited after sex with two men, only for Combs to tell her, “That’s good. You’ll feel better now that you’ve thrown up. So let’s go.” She testified that she then had sex with a third man while feeling “repulsed.” Despite the trauma, Jane admitted she endured these "dark, sleazy" sessions for the moments of closeness that followed. “I would really fight to block out how sad I was after,” she said.