Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex breaks down in court as testimony of sex-fuelled encounters continues

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former girlfriend broke down in tears on the witness stand Friday, recounting a disturbing pattern of drug-fuelled sex marathons during their relationship—testimony that added further weight to the sex trafficking case against the music mogul.
Testifying for a second day under the pseudonym “Jane,” the woman described how Combs repeatedly ignored her pleas and subtle cues to stop, instead urging her to continue during the hours-long, drug-induced encounters.
The hip-hop star, 55, faces charges of running his business as a racketeering enterprise that enabled the abuse of women for two decades. He has pleaded not guilty and could face 15 years to life in prison if convicted.
Jane told the court she would give Combs “subtle cues” like saying she was tired or hungry or use facial expressions to signal she wanted to stop performing sex acts with male sex workers while he watched. Instead, Combs would tell her to "finish strong." When asked why she didn’t explicitly tell him to stop, Jane, sobbing, responded: “I just... I don’t know.”
Her harrowing testimony mirrors that of R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who earlier alleged that Combs forced her into “hundreds” of coerced sexual encounters, known as “freak-offs.” Jane referred to them as “hotel nights,” where hired men, whom she called “entertainers,” were brought in to satisfy Combs’ fantasies. Prosecutors are arguing that Combs used his immense wealth to financially and emotionally entrap women, making them dependent on him.
By late 2023, Combs had been covering Jane’s rent for five months. When asked what she feared would happen if she refused further “hotel nights,” Jane said, “That he would take it away...that Sean would take the house away.”
She recalled one night when, after taking ecstasy provided by Combs, she blacked out. Later, after one particularly distressing encounter, she wept, only for Combs to dismiss her tears, saying, “Don’t do that right now. I can’t do this right now. I’m too high.”
Attempting to stay sober for a later encounter, Jane vomited after sex with two men, only for Combs to tell her, “That’s good. You’ll feel better now that you’ve thrown up. So let’s go.” She testified that she then had sex with a third man while feeling “repulsed.” Despite the trauma, Jane admitted she endured these "dark, sleazy" sessions for the moments of closeness that followed. “I would really fight to block out how sad I was after,” she said.
Jane, who dated Combs between 2021 and 2024, testified that their relationship began as passionate but soon devolved as he shared his fantasies of watching her with other men. Both Jane and Cassie testified that they would often try to rush through the encounters just to end them, with some sessions lasting more than 24 hours.
In court Friday, prosecutors played an audio recording in which Jane asked a man to wear a condom during their first encounter, a request that Combs later guilted her into withdrawing. This marked the first time jurors heard a recording from inside one of the encounters.
Text messages shared with the jury revealed Jane’s increasing distress. In 2023, she texted Combs expressing regret and longing for the early days of their relationship.
“I don’t want to keep feeling like that,” she wrote, urging a serious conversation about their future. Combs simply replied: “Girl, stop.”
Jane’s identity remains protected under a court order, with Judge Arun Subramanian warning against any attempts to reveal her appearance or identity.
The trial, now in its fourth week, continues to draw intense public attention. On Thursday, Judge Subramanian admonished Combs for “nodding vigorously” toward jurors, cautioning that he must not attempt to influence the jury.