Kid Cudi expected to testify in Diddy’s federal trial over alleged sex trafficking and violence

Cassie said the relationship with Cudi began after a few music sessions arranged by Combs himself. Wanting to keep it hidden, she used a burner phone to communicate with Cudi. The relationship ended shortly after Cudi visited her at her mother’s home in Connecticut over Christmas that year.

Cassie said there was "too much danger"

Cassie said she broke up with him out of fear, stating, “It was just too much. Too much danger, too much uncertainty of, like, what could happen if we continued to see each other.”

Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, also testified on Tuesday. She told jurors that she received an email from her daughter in December 2011, warning that Combs had threatened to harm both Cassie and Cudi, and to release sexually explicit videos of Cassie.