Kid Cudi expected to testify in Diddy’s federal trial over alleged sex trafficking and violence

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to take the stand as a witness in the ongoing federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs, possibly as early as Wednesday or Thursday. Cudi is expected to testify about his short-lived relationship with singer Cassie.
Cassie, who testified last week, alleged that Combs became violently enraged after learning about her involvement with Cudi, kicking her and leaving a large bruise on her back as she attempted to leave his Los Angeles residence. Prosecutors claim Combs’ anger went even further, alleging in court filings that he orchestrated the firebombing of Cudi’s convertible in retaliation.
According to testimony, Cassie and Combs were broken up at the time but still maintained a volatile and complicated relationship, including what she described as coerced “freak-offs” involving sexual performances with male escorts that Combs directed and sometimes joined. She said Combs discovered her relationship with Cudi after reading messages on her phone during one of these encounters.
Cassie said the relationship with Cudi began after a few music sessions arranged by Combs himself. Wanting to keep it hidden, she used a burner phone to communicate with Cudi. The relationship ended shortly after Cudi visited her at her mother’s home in Connecticut over Christmas that year.
Cassie said she broke up with him out of fear, stating, “It was just too much. Too much danger, too much uncertainty of, like, what could happen if we continued to see each other.”
Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, also testified on Tuesday. She told jurors that she received an email from her daughter in December 2011, warning that Combs had threatened to harm both Cassie and Cudi, and to release sexually explicit videos of Cassie.
Ventura said she received a USD 20,000 demand from Combs shortly afterward. Fearing for her daughter’s safety, she withdrew the money and sent it, only for Combs to return it days later.
Cassie also testified that during a trip abroad, Combs told her that he planned to blow up Cudi’s car and wanted Cudi’s friends to witness it.
Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of running a racketeering and sex trafficking operation for over two decades, using threats, violence, and his celebrity status to control Cassie and others. Combs has pleaded not guilty. His defence team argues that the case involves allegations of domestic abuse, not organized criminal activity.