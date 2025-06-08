Meet Jasmine Mallya: From Potterhead to philanthropist, here’s everything to know about Vijay Mallya’s daughter-in-law

Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya, married his long-time partner, Jasmine on June 22, 2024, first in a Christian ceremony and then in a traditional Hindu celebration. Here’s a closer look at the woman who captured the heart of India’s most flamboyant ex-businessman’s only son.
Jasmine spent the majority of her formative years in the United States, where she developed a deep appreciation for both travel and nature. From family road trips across national parks to solo backpacking adventures through scenic landscapes, she cultivated a spirit of exploration that continues to define her lifestyle today.
Their story began in London, at a bustling acting studio where Jasmine and Sidhartha discovered a shared passion for the performing arts. Long rehearsals and creative workshops brought them closer, and after more than a year of nurturing their relationship, Sidhartha proposed on Halloween 2023.
On June 22, 2024, Jasmine and Sidhartha celebrated their love in a beautiful Christian ceremony. Jasmine looked ethereal in a delicate lace white gown as she and Sidhartha exchanged heartfelt vows surrounded by family and friends.
The very next day, the newlyweds honoured Sidhartha’s cultural heritage with a vibrant Hindu ceremony. Jasmine dazzled in a red-and-pink embroidered lehenga, her intricate attire reflecting the rich traditions of the occasion, while Sidhartha complemented her in a timeless black kurta-pyjama. Their shared excitement shone through when they posted their first wedding photos under the playful caption “MR & Mrs Muppet.”
Jasmine loves travelling, owns two dogs and is a huge Potterhead. Both she and Sidhartha even inked matching Harry Potter-themed tattoos.
Beyond her love of travel and fandoms, Jasmine is deeply invested in social causes. She supports the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights, lending her voice to global humanitarian efforts. An active donor to U.S. abortion-access funds, Jasmine works to ensure services remain available in restrictive jurisdictions. Before her marriage, Jasmine and Sidhartha often collaborated on creative projects at their acting studio, blending their artistic passions both on- and off-screen.