Michelle Randolph in talks for horror thriller ‘Malibu’ from ‘Paranormal Activity’ director

If confirmed, Malibu would mark Michelle’s first full-fledged foray into horror—a genre that continues to thrive both critically and commercially. It also aligns with her upcoming appearance in Scream 7, directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson. Slated for release next year, the new Scream instalment is already generating buzz and could further cement Michelle’s place in the horror circuit.

While no official announcement has been made about her role in Malibu, the industry chatter signals a promising next move. With Tod Williams behind the camera and the reliable horror pedigree of Spooky Pictures, the project is shaping up to be one to watch. As the horror renaissance continues, Michelle Randolph may just be its next scream queen-in-the-making.