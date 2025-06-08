Michelle Randolph in talks for horror thriller ‘Malibu’ from ‘Paranormal Activity’ director

Actor Michelle Randolph is in early negotiations to lead Malibu, a subterranean horror thriller helmed by Paranormal Activity 2 director Tod Williams. The film, currently in pre-production, is set to begin shooting later this year and promises to deliver a genre-bending scarefest anchored by a strong female lead.
Produced under the Spooky Pictures banner—run by genre veterans Roy Lee (Barbarian, It) and Steven Schneider (Insidious, The Devil Inside)—Malibu is being pitched as a “thriller skulking around in the subterranean horror subgenre.” While specific plot details remain tightly under wraps, the film’s tone and pedigree suggest a gritty psychological horror story with a claustrophobic edge.
Michelle, 27, has been steadily building her portfolio with a string of high-profile roles across television and streaming platforms. She recently starred in Taylor Sheridan’s oil-rig drama Landman (2024) alongside Billy Bob Thornton, as well as the Yellowstone prequel 1923 (2022) and the mystery series The Resort (2021). Her film credits include the comedy The Throwback (2023), showcasing her range beyond dark drama.
If confirmed, Malibu would mark Michelle’s first full-fledged foray into horror—a genre that continues to thrive both critically and commercially. It also aligns with her upcoming appearance in Scream 7, directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson. Slated for release next year, the new Scream instalment is already generating buzz and could further cement Michelle’s place in the horror circuit.
While no official announcement has been made about her role in Malibu, the industry chatter signals a promising next move. With Tod Williams behind the camera and the reliable horror pedigree of Spooky Pictures, the project is shaping up to be one to watch. As the horror renaissance continues, Michelle Randolph may just be its next scream queen-in-the-making.