Miley Cyrus reveals the surprising reason she couldn’t perform ‘Hannah Montana’ songs after Disney exit

Though she’s long since moved past her Disney image, Miley hasn’t forgotten where it all started. Her current creative chapter includes Something Beautiful, a 55-minute visual album set to release in theatres on June 12. At the premiere, she paid homage to the powerhouse women who influenced her artistry. “I completely worship and idolise the Tina Turners, the Donna Summers, Diana Ross and so many ladies before me that paved this path that I’m on,” she said. “This is my journey, but they made it so much easier because they’ve already broken down all the doors for me.” With a new album and the symbolic return of her Hannah Montana catalogue, Miley seems to have found the best of both worlds after all.