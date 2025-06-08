Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn heads at family wedding in Tennessee

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just added another swoon-worthy moment to their growing romance timeline—this time, with a surprise appearance at a family wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee. The superstar couple joined friends and family on June 6 to celebrate the marriage of Kelce’s cousin Tanner Corum to Samantha Peck, leaving guests starstruck and delighted.
Photos from the wedding quickly went viral, showing the couple mingling with guests, champagne glasses in hand, and looking every bit the A-list duo.
Taylor brought her signature romantic flair to the occasion, wearing a strapless pale blue Markarian Rousseau dress from the label’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection. The floral-printed gown was paired with a delicate gold necklace, a matching bracelet, and drop earrings. She kept her look soft with natural waves and minimal makeup—classic Swift, effortlessly elegant. Travis Kelce kept things casual but polished in a brown and white checkered shirt and tan trousers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked relaxed and happy beside Taylor, the pair clearly enjoying their low-key yet glamorous night out.
This isn’t the first time the Grammy-winning artist and NFL star have made a joint appearance at a wedding. Taylor had previously met Tanner and Samantha during the early days of her relationship with Travis, attending a Christmas-themed bar night in Kansas City with the couple in December 2023. Their appearance in Knoxville comes just days after they were spotted on a cheerful dinner outing in Florida, where Travis warmly greeted fans outside a restaurant. The two have been making the most of the NFL off-season, enjoying public date nights with no shortage of PDA and charm.
The date night also coincides with a major milestone in Taylor’s career. On May 30, the singer announced that she had finally acquired the master recordings of her first six albums, marking a victorious end to her six-year battle for ownership. Travis didn’t miss a beat, celebrating her win on his New Heights podcast: “Shout out to Tay Tay. Just bought all of her music back so it’s finally hers.” As their nearly two-year relationship continues to blossom, fans are lapping up every romantic moment—and if this wedding appearance is any indication, there’s plenty more to come.