Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn heads at family wedding in Tennessee

Taylor brought her signature romantic flair to the occasion, wearing a strapless pale blue Markarian Rousseau dress from the label’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection. The floral-printed gown was paired with a delicate gold necklace, a matching bracelet, and drop earrings. She kept her look soft with natural waves and minimal makeup—classic Swift, effortlessly elegant. Travis Kelce kept things casual but polished in a brown and white checkered shirt and tan trousers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked relaxed and happy beside Taylor, the pair clearly enjoying their low-key yet glamorous night out.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-winning artist and NFL star have made a joint appearance at a wedding. Taylor had previously met Tanner and Samantha during the early days of her relationship with Travis, attending a Christmas-themed bar night in Kansas City with the couple in December 2023. Their appearance in Knoxville comes just days after they were spotted on a cheerful dinner outing in Florida, where Travis warmly greeted fans outside a restaurant. The two have been making the most of the NFL off-season, enjoying public date nights with no shortage of PDA and charm.