BTS's Kim Taehyung: 5 things you need to know from net worth to car collection

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will be back on June 10 after his military training. Fans across the globe are excited about his comeback and are waiting for him to rejoin the band. Let's go through some key details about this.

Kim Taehyung's net worth & income

Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V, boasts a net worth estimated at $40 million (approximately ₹340 crore), making him the wealthiest BTS member.

His income stems from several pillars:

BTS group activities and highly successful solo album Layover (debuted at #2 on Billboard 200)

Brand endorsements, including roles as global ambassador for Celine (since March 2023) and Cartier (Panthère line, summer 2023)

He commands between $68k–$810k per sponsored Instagram post, based on his ~66–67 million followers.

Additional revenue comes from acting (e.g., Hwarang, Jinny’s Kitchen) and philanthropic engagements (e.g., Korean Red Cross donations during Ulsan wildfires)

Residence

Living large in Seoul, V resides in a 3,000 sq ft apartment in Gangnam’s SK Apelbaum Complex, purchased in 2019 for about $4.55 million (~₹39 crore) with Han River views. Before that, BTS shared a luxurious penthouse in Hannam The Hill.