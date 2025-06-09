BTS's Kim Taehyung: 5 things you need to know from net worth to car collection

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will be back on June 10 after his military training. Fans across the globe are excited about his comeback and are waiting for him to rejoin the band. Let's go through some key details about this.
Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V, boasts a net worth estimated at $40 million (approximately ₹340 crore), making him the wealthiest BTS member.
His income stems from several pillars:
BTS group activities and highly successful solo album Layover (debuted at #2 on Billboard 200)
Brand endorsements, including roles as global ambassador for Celine (since March 2023) and Cartier (Panthère line, summer 2023)
He commands between $68k–$810k per sponsored Instagram post, based on his ~66–67 million followers.
Additional revenue comes from acting (e.g., Hwarang, Jinny’s Kitchen) and philanthropic engagements (e.g., Korean Red Cross donations during Ulsan wildfires)
Living large in Seoul, V resides in a 3,000 sq ft apartment in Gangnam’s SK Apelbaum Complex, purchased in 2019 for about $4.55 million (~₹39 crore) with Han River views. Before that, BTS shared a luxurious penthouse in Hannam The Hill.
V’s taste for luxury extends to his vehicles:
A Genesis GV80 SUV (~$70,900/₹60 lakh), spotted during filming of Run BTS. Additional reports suggest he owns a Porsche Panamera GTS, Turbo, and even a Lamborghini Aventador S.
A true fashion icon, V’s wardrobe is studded with high-end pieces such as Gucci corduroy jacket worth $7,580, Bottega Veneta jacket worth $5,300, and Gucci tweed vest.
His footwear includes Nike Air Jordan 1 Golf, Berluti leather Derbies, and Celine loafers. He also sports ambassador roles with Celine and Cartier, along with frequent features in high-fashion publications.
There’s no confirmed romantic relationship for V, but public sightings have sparked buzz.
V was spotted dining with IU at a high-end Seoul restaurant on May 16th midnight, widely believed to coincide with her 32nd birthday. The sighting led to speculation, but both artists’ agencies have not confirmed anything. Reports suggest they were accompanied by 2AM’s Seulong and others, so it may have been a friendly gathering as well.
IU is engaged to actor Lee Jong Suk, and past dating rumours, like those involving Blackpink’s Jennie, have long remained unverified and officially denied.
Kim Taehyung is a powerhouse of wealth, style, and talent. With a $40 million net worth, a luxurious Gangnam residence, opulent wheels, and high-fashion credentials, he stands for the modern K-pop elite.