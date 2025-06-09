Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's private exchange at Sonam Kapoor's bash sparks buzz online

A brief but telling exchange between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, caught on camera during Sonam Kapoor’s 40th birthday party, has once again reignited public curiosity about the duo’s rumoured relationship.

Vedang is seen grabbing Khushi's hand when she is about to leave

The video, which has quickly made the rounds on social media, is reportedly from the star-studded celebration hosted at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence in Juhu. In the now-viral clip, Khushi and Vedang Raina were seen talking.

Khushi, dressed in a stylish black gown with a criss-cross back, is seen attempting to leave during the exchange. However, Vedang gently holds her hand, prompting speculation about the nature of their interaction. Vedang, too, kept his look understated in an all-black ensemble.

While many fans have eagerly dissected the clip, a section of viewers has also voiced concerns over privacy, pointing out that the moment captured seemed to intrude on a private conversation between the two actors.

After the exchange, Khushi was seen getting into a luxury car waiting outside the venue, while Vedang exited soon after — though the two left separately. Ever the charmer, Vedang acknowledged the waiting paparazzi with a smile and a friendly wave as he departed.