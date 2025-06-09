Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh clears the air about a possible Hania Aamir sighting in BTS pic

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again sent the internet into a spiral—this time not with a song or a quirky reel, but with a behind-the-scenes post from the much-anticipated Sardaar Ji 3. The film, which is set to release on June 27, recently dropped a BTS teaser captioned: “Jaggi With Beautiful Chudels – SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing June 27 – Teaser Coming Soon.”
What grabbed everyone’s attention, however, wasn’t the film’s spooky theme or Diljit’s antics; it was his t-short which featured the face of a woman. Fans zoomed in, speculated wildly, and the comments section was soon overrun with messages like, “We can see you @haniaheheofficial,” and “That T-shirt screams Hania!” Some even questioned directly, “Is @haniaheheofficial in the movie or not?”
The online sleuthing only intensified as access to several Pakistani celebrity accounts, including Hania’s, has recently been restricted in India. Putting rumours to rest—albeit subtly—Diljit later posted an Instagram Story showing the actual design of the now-infamous t-shirt, which does not feature Hania but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.
The prospect of Hania Aamir making her Bollywood debut—even unofficially—has fans intrigued, and the political undertones only add fuel to the fire. Whether Hania’s involvement is real or imagined, one thing’s certain: Sardaar Ji 3 has already stirred more drama than most films do post-release. And with Diljit Dosanjh at the helm, we wouldn’t expect anything less.