Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh clears the air about a possible Hania Aamir sighting in BTS pic

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again sent the internet into a spiral—this time not with a song or a quirky reel, but with a behind-the-scenes post from the much-anticipated Sardaar Ji 3. The film, which is set to release on June 27, recently dropped a BTS teaser captioned: “Jaggi With Beautiful Chudels – SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing June 27 – Teaser Coming Soon.”

Amid cross-border tensions, speculation over Pakistani actors in Indian films resurfaces as Diljit’s latest BTS post triggers a frenzy

What grabbed everyone’s attention, however, wasn’t the film’s spooky theme or Diljit’s antics; it was his t-short which featured the face of a woman. Fans zoomed in, speculated wildly, and the comments section was soon overrun with messages like, “We can see you @haniaheheofficial,” and “That T-shirt screams Hania!” Some even questioned directly, “Is @haniaheheofficial in the movie or not?”