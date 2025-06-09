Tony Awards 2025: Sarah Snook, Kara Young and 'Maybe Happy Ending' lead the big wins on Broadway’s biggest night

Sarah Snook’s much-anticipated performace in The Picture of Dorian Gray earned her the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. Taking on more than 20 characters in solo performace, Snook delievered a haunting and dynamic portrayal that left both audiences and critics in awe. The play also picked up a win for Best Costume Design of a Play, with Marg Horwell’s imaginative wardrobe playing a crucial role in the visual storytelling.

Kara Young continued her meteoric rise with a win for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Purpose. Her performance was widely praised for its emotional honesty and power, marking a career milestone in what has already been a remarkable run for the actor.

Francis Jue was honoured with best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his layered and thoughtful performance in Yellow Face, a revival that resonated strongly in today’s cultural landscape. His presence brought wit, heart and depth to David Henry Hwang’s autobiographical exploration of identity and representation.

In the music theatre categories, Natalie Venetia Belcon was awarded Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Buena Vista Social Club. Her perfromance channeled the warmth and passion of the show’s Afro-Cuban roots, helping to create a rich, immersive world on stage. The production also took home the award for Best Choreography, with Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck blending traditional dance forms and contemporary movement into a thrilling, rhythmic showcase.

Jak Malone was named Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, an inventive British comedy based on a real-life World War II espionage plot.

The musical Maybe Happy Ending emerged as one of the night’s big winners, taking home two major awards. Will Aronson and Hue Park were honoured for Best Book of a Musical, while Aronson also won for Best Original Score, with lyrics co-written by Park.

In the design realm, Paul Tazewell won Best Costime Design of a Musical for Death Becomes Her. His lavish and imaginative costumes captured the satirical glamour of the production, helping bring the story’s supernatural flair to life with style and spectacle.

As the curtains closed on the ceremony, the 2025 Tony Awards left no doubt that Broadway continues to evolve — telling the richer stories, showcasing daring talent and pushing the boundaries of what theatre can be.