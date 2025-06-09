Who is Nat Wolff? Billie Eilish’s rumoured new flame has a star-studded past

Billie Eilish may have just soft-launched her new relationship — and the internet can’t keep calm. The Grammy-winning artist was recently spotted in Venice with actor and musician Nat Wolff, and their cosy, camera-ready moments are stirring major buzz. Photos show the duo sharing champagne and a kiss on a romantic balcony, while Billie snapped close-up shots of Nat on her digital camera. It wasn’t long before fans and gossip portals started connecting the dots.

Everything to know about Nat Wolff, the actor-musician Billie Eilish is rumoured to be dating

Celebrity gossip accounts had already been dropping hints about the two since March 2025, with sources claiming Billie and Nat were quietly dating. But the latest Italian rendezvous feels like confirmation — or at least a very curated soft launch. While Billie’s fame is stratospheric, Nat Wolff’s name may sound familiar to millennial and Gen Z viewers alike. The 29-year-old first rose to prominence as the lead in Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band, a quirky musical comedy created by his mother, actress-director Polly Draper. His father, Michael Wolff, is a celebrated jazz pianist — making showbiz something of a family tradition.