Who is Nat Wolff? Billie Eilish’s rumoured new flame has a star-studded past

Billie Eilish may have just soft-launched her new relationship — and the internet can’t keep calm. The Grammy-winning artist was recently spotted in Venice with actor and musician Nat Wolff, and their cosy, camera-ready moments are stirring major buzz. Photos show the duo sharing champagne and a kiss on a romantic balcony, while Billie snapped close-up shots of Nat on her digital camera. It wasn’t long before fans and gossip portals started connecting the dots.
Celebrity gossip accounts had already been dropping hints about the two since March 2025, with sources claiming Billie and Nat were quietly dating. But the latest Italian rendezvous feels like confirmation — or at least a very curated soft launch. While Billie’s fame is stratospheric, Nat Wolff’s name may sound familiar to millennial and Gen Z viewers alike. The 29-year-old first rose to prominence as the lead in Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band, a quirky musical comedy created by his mother, actress-director Polly Draper. His father, Michael Wolff, is a celebrated jazz pianist — making showbiz something of a family tradition.
Nat wrote and performed original music for the series alongside his younger brother, actor Alex Wolff, and later transitioned into a successful film career. He starred in teen favourites like The Fault in Our Stars (2014) and Paper Towns (2015), and more recently, in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream (2020). Off-screen, Nat and Alex have continued to release music as the indie duo Nat & Alex Wolff. Their 2023 album Table For Two explored personal themes like growing up in New York and family bonds.
Nat’s connection to Billie began more publicly when the Wolff brothers were announced as supporting acts on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. Since then, the pair have been spotted at multiple locations together — from low-key dinners to backstage moments — but the Venice balcony kiss may be the first time things have looked overtly romantic. Neither Billie nor Nat has officially commented on the nature of their relationship, but fans are already deep-diving into lyrics, interviews and timelines. Whether it’s love or just creative chemistry, one thing’s clear: Billie and Nat are the duo to watch this summer.