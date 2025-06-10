Amanda Seyfried reflects on 'Mean Girls' legacy and a missing paycheck

Amanda Seyfried is calling out Paramount Pictures for a decades-old oversight that’s still bothering her: unpaid royalties for Mean Girls merchandise featuring her face. In a recent interview, Amanda didn’t hold back, saying she’s ‘a little resentful’ that she’s never seen a dime from the wildly popular merch based on the 2004 cult teen comedy.

“I really love seeing my face on people’s T-shirts,” she admitted, “but Paramount still owes me some money.” Amanda, who played the adorably dim but psychic Karen Smith, was just 17 when the Tina Fey-penned film premiered and became an instant classic. Fast forward 20 years, and her face is still plastered across everything from mugs to meme tees—without her getting any royalties in return.