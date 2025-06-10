Harry Potter reboot: Fans slam HBO for casting Italian actor as Parvati Patil

The highly anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot has stirred a cauldron of controversy online following the announcement that Italian actor Alessia Leoni will portray Parvati Patil, a character originally introduced as an Indian witch from Hogwarts’ Gryffindor House.

Fans question diversity and authenticity as HBO’s Harry Potter reboot courts controversy over key character casting

On Monday, HBO unveiled a fresh batch of casting updates, including Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt and Johnny Flynn as Draco and Lucius Malfoy, and Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan. Also joining the ensemble are Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as the Dursleys, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge. However, it was Alessia’s casting as Parvati that triggered a wave of backlash, with fans accusing the series of compromising authentic cultural representation.