Deepika Padukone wishes dad Prakash Padukone a ‘happy 70th’, opens up on how badminton shaped her life
As her dad and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone rings in his 70th birthday today, actress Deepika Padukone wished him and talked about how badminton has shaped her life as she grew up playing it.
The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with her father Prakash Padukone, the former star badminton player. She captioned, “Pappa, those who know you well, know your passion for this sport. That even at 70, all you do is eat, sleep and breathe Badminton. And we are committed to making your passion a reality: Badminton for All! Happy 70th Birthday Pappa!”
The star also shared a note about how the Padukone School of Badminton aims to expand to 75 centres in a year. She added, “As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through Padukone School of Badminton(PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.”
A statement shared by the foundation read, “The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), founded and funded by Deepika Padukone and mentored by former World No. 1 and All England Champion Prakash Padukone, has achieved a significant milestone by establishing over 75 grassroots coaching centres across 18 Indian cities-including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat-within its first year of operations.”
With its mission of ‘Badminton for All’, PSB now aims to scale to 100 centres by the end of this year and 250 within the next three years, she added. The note further stated that the academy’s vision is to democratise access to quality and affordable badminton coaching, providing opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels.