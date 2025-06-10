Deepika Padukone wishes dad Prakash Padukone a ‘happy 70th’, opens up on how badminton shaped her life

As her dad and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone rings in his 70th birthday today, actress Deepika Padukone wished him and talked about how badminton has shaped her life as she grew up playing it.

Deepika Padukone wishes Prakash Padukone on his birthday, talks about Padukone School of Badminton

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with her father Prakash Padukone, the former star badminton player. She captioned, “Pappa, those who know you well, know your passion for this sport. That even at 70, all you do is eat, sleep and breathe Badminton. And we are committed to making your passion a reality: Badminton for All! Happy 70th Birthday Pappa!”

The star also shared a note about how the Padukone School of Badminton aims to expand to 75 centres in a year. She added, “As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through Padukone School of Badminton(PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.”