Felt pain of a retaliatory lawsuit: Blake Lively after judges dismisses Justin Baldoni’s defamation case

‘I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story. There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organisations below for resources and information,’ she added.

In the post, Blake shared a list of 19 organisations that provide support and resources to help women stand up for their rights.

On Monday, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman ruled that Baldoni can't sue Blake for defamation over claims she made in her lawsuit, because allegations made in a lawsuit are exempt from libel claims. Blake had sued Baldoni in late December, reported Associated Press.

Liman also ruled that Baldoni's claims that Blake stole creative control of the film didn't count as extortion under California law.

While Blake was accused in the lawsuit of threatening to refuse to promote the film, Wayfarer does ‘not allege facts showing that Lively had an obligation to promote the film or to approve marketing materials,’ Liman wrote.

Baldoni's legal team can revise the lawsuit if they want to pursue different claims related to whether Blake breached a contract, the judge said.

Liman also dismissed Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which had reported on Blake’s sexual harassment allegations.

Baldoni, who had also directed It Ends With Us, is yet to comment on the latest development in his legal tussle with Blake.