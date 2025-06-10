Parul Gulati undergoes training to learn gun shooting to for her fierce role in Donali
Get ready to see Parul Gulati like never before—as a fierce, fearless dacoit in the upcoming action-drama Donali. Stripping away glamour for grit, Parul dives headfirst into the rugged world of rural banditry, trading couture for cartridge belts and commanding the screen with a raw, unfiltered intensity.
Grit, guns and guts
To breathe life into this bold new avatar, Parul didn’t just rehearse—she transformed. The actress underwent hardcore weapons training, mastering the art of handling traditional Indian firearms like the desi katta and the double-barrel rifle. Every move, every stance was drilled until it felt instinctive. This wasn’t just about looking the part—it was about becoming it.
“Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most challenging yet exhilarating roles I’ve ever taken on,” Parul reveals. “It wasn’t just about pulling a trigger—it was about owning the frame, carrying the weight of a character who’s lived through dust, danger, and defiance. Learning to handle the katta and double-barrel not only trained my hands, it reshaped my mindset.”
Starring opposite Barun Sobti, Parul brings fierce chemistry and depth to a tale pulsing with rebellion, revenge, and rural realism. With Donali, expect more than a story—you’ll witness a storm. It’s a high-stakes narrative rooted in the heartland, where characters are as layered as the land they roam.
Grit, guns, and a whole lot of guts—Donali is loading, and Parul Gulati is locked in and ready to fire.