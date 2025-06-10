Parul Gulati undergoes training to learn gun shooting to for her fierce role in Donali

Get ready to see Parul Gulati like never before—as a fierce, fearless dacoit in the upcoming action-drama Donali. Stripping away glamour for grit, Parul dives headfirst into the rugged world of rural banditry, trading couture for cartridge belts and commanding the screen with a raw, unfiltered intensity.

Grit, guns and guts

To breathe life into this bold new avatar, Parul didn’t just rehearse—she transformed. The actress underwent hardcore weapons training, mastering the art of handling traditional Indian firearms like the desi katta and the double-barrel rifle. Every move, every stance was drilled until it felt instinctive. This wasn’t just about looking the part—it was about becoming it.