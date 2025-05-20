Cannes 2025: Parul Gulati wraps up her debut with a futuristic take on the saree

For her final look, Parul took the sari—a symbol of tradition—and catapulted it into the future. Styled by Mohit Rai and designed by Riddhi Bansal, she wore a custom Banarasi tissue sari suspended in resin, sculpted to create a liquid-metal illusion that shimmered like a dream. The sheer, metallic fabric clung to her body like art in motion—equal parts couture, culture, and rebellion. It was Indian craftsmanship reimagined for the global stage, and Parul owned every frame of it.

Reflecting on her journey to Cannes, Parul shared an emotional note: “When COVID hit in 2020, it nearly shattered my acting dreams. I was this close to giving up. I kept rewatching La La Land—Emma Stone’s line, ‘Maybe I’m not good enough,’ felt like my own voice. So many auditions, so few callbacks... the sting is real.”