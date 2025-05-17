Parul Gulati dazzles in hair couture at Cannes debut, merging glamour with grit

When Parul Gulati stepped onto the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, she didn’t just make a fashion statement—she made a cultural one. Making her debut at the world’s most prestigious cinematic stage, Parul arrived at the highly anticipated premiere of Eddington, the latest mind-bending marvel from auteur Ari Aster, whose reputation for visionary filmmaking continues to electrify audiences. With a cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Pedro Pascal, the film has been the talk of the Croisette—yet it was Parul who stole the spotlight before the curtains even rose.
Conceptualised by Parul herself and brought to life by the dynamic styling duo Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal, the outfit was more than haute couture—it was a living metaphor. A powerful nod to her entrepreneurial roots, the garment paid tribute to her booming hair extension brand, which she built from the ground up and now leads as a successful businesswoman. It took over a month to complete, involving 12 artisans and countless hours of intricate craftsmanship, transforming strands of hair into a sculptural piece of wearable art.
In an industry where appearances often speak louder than words, Parul’s look did both—loudly, boldly, and unapologetically.
“Attending the Cannes Film Festival has been a long-standing dream of mine—not just as an actor, but as someone deeply in love with the art of cinema,” Parul shares. “Walking the red carpet at Eddington’s premiere was surreal. Ari Aster’s work has always fascinated me, and watching a film of that scale, led by icons I’ve admired for years, was a full-circle moment.”
But the magic didn’t end with her cinematic reverence. Her hair-crafted ensemble was an ode to individuality, to risk-taking, and to the quiet power of self-made success. “Wearing an outfit made entirely out of human hair wasn’t just about pushing fashion boundaries—it was a homage to my journey,” she said. “To every woman who’s ever embraced her uniqueness, and to the idea that our roots—quite literally—can be our greatest strength.”
With her arresting presence and poignant personal narrative, Parul Gulati didn’t just debut at Cannes—she owned it. In a sea of sequins and silk, she stood tall in strands of symbolism, embodying the convergence of cinema, identity, and innovation. Her appearance signals a bold new chapter not only for her career but for India’s ever-evolving voice in global storytelling.