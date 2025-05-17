Parul Gulati dazzles in hair couture at Cannes debut, merging glamour with grit

Her ensemble? A jaw-dropping, custom creation crafted entirely out of human hair!

Conceptualised by Parul herself and brought to life by the dynamic styling duo Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal, the outfit was more than haute couture—it was a living metaphor. A powerful nod to her entrepreneurial roots, the garment paid tribute to her booming hair extension brand, which she built from the ground up and now leads as a successful businesswoman. It took over a month to complete, involving 12 artisans and countless hours of intricate craftsmanship, transforming strands of hair into a sculptural piece of wearable art.

In an industry where appearances often speak louder than words, Parul’s look did both—loudly, boldly, and unapologetically.