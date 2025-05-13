Parul Gulati to make dazzling Cannes debut

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is poised to add another feather to her already glittering cap as she makes her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious stages for cinema and culture. With this milestone, Parul steps into the global spotlight not just as an actor, but as a symbol of the dynamic duality of modern India — where creativity meets commerce, and glamour blends with grit.

Representing the spirit of India on and off screen

Known for her magnetic screen presence and formidable business instincts, Parul has steadily built a career that straddles both the entertainment industry and the startup world. She’s held her own opposite powerhouses like Manoj Bajpayee, and brought nuance to roles in acclaimed series including Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven. Audiences will soon see her showcasing her versatility in the upcoming series Donali, opposite Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma, along with a much-awaited comedy franchise that promises to highlight her range.