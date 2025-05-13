Parul Gulati to make dazzling Cannes debut

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati is poised to add another feather to her already glittering cap as she makes her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious stages for cinema and culture. With this milestone, Parul steps into the global spotlight not just as an actor, but as a symbol of the dynamic duality of modern India — where creativity meets commerce, and glamour blends with grit.
Known for her magnetic screen presence and formidable business instincts, Parul has steadily built a career that straddles both the entertainment industry and the startup world. She’s held her own opposite powerhouses like Manoj Bajpayee, and brought nuance to roles in acclaimed series including Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven. Audiences will soon see her showcasing her versatility in the upcoming series Donali, opposite Barun Sobti and Divyendu Sharma, along with a much-awaited comedy franchise that promises to highlight her range.
Yet Parul’s story extends far beyond the screen. As one of India’s most successful young entrepreneurs, she’s not only built a thriving business but has also empowered thousands of women to embrace confidence and self-expression. Her journey is a testament to what’s possible when talent meets tenacity.
Reflecting on her Cannes debut, an excited Parul shares, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is not just a personal milestone — it’s a salute to every dreamer who refuses to stay in the box. Whether I’m acting in front of a camera or building a business behind the scenes, I’ve always believed that passion knows no bounds. To stand here representing India as both an artist and entrepreneur is deeply meaningful.”
In a beautifully cinematic twist, this isn’t her first encounter with Cannes — but it is her most special. She recalls: “While shooting Made in Heaven in Southern France, I had the chance to visit the iconic Palais des Festivals in Cannes as a tourist. As a lover of cinema, it felt surreal just to be there. To now return as an official invitee, walking the red carpet — it’s nothing short of magical. A full-circle moment I’ll cherish forever.”