Sara Ali Khan says her Metro… In Dino character is "just an easy breezy girl figuring life out"

Sara Ali Khan is ready to show us a whole new vibe in Metro… In Dino, Anurag Basu’s upcoming modern-day relationship drama.

In a recent chat, Sara shared a peek into her character and it’s one we’re all going to relate to.

Sara Ali is moving away from larger-than-life characters on screen

This time, she’s stepping into the shoes of a regular girl, with all the messy, beautiful chaos that comes with figuring out life and love in the city.

Talking about her look and role, Sara said:

"It’s Basu da’s vision… definitely not glamorous, it’s real. My character is just an easy breezy girl figuring her life out. I haven’t had the chance to show this side in such an urban, relatable way before.”

Audiences can expect authenticity, simplicity, and a whole lot of heart.