Sara Ali Khan says her Metro… In Dino character is "just an easy breezy girl figuring life out"
Sara Ali Khan is ready to show us a whole new vibe in Metro… In Dino, Anurag Basu’s upcoming modern-day relationship drama.
In a recent chat, Sara shared a peek into her character and it’s one we’re all going to relate to.
Sara Ali is moving away from larger-than-life characters on screen
This time, she’s stepping into the shoes of a regular girl, with all the messy, beautiful chaos that comes with figuring out life and love in the city.
Talking about her look and role, Sara said:
"It’s Basu da’s vision… definitely not glamorous, it’s real. My character is just an easy breezy girl figuring her life out. I haven’t had the chance to show this side in such an urban, relatable way before.”
Audiences can expect authenticity, simplicity, and a whole lot of heart.
Metro… In Dino, inspired by themes from Life in a… Metro, promises to explore love, loneliness, and human connection in today’s fast-paced world.
With a star-studded cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi and Sara bringing her most real self to the screen, this one’s definitely on our watchlist.
Metro… In Dino hits theatres July 4, 2025.