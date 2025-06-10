Sunny Pang Joins Cast of ‘Lakadbaggha 2- The Monkey Business'

The film is a sequel to the 2023 indie action hit Lakadbaggha, and marks the return of actor Anshuman Jha in the lead. Directed by Sanjay Shetty, the sequel will also star Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung, expanding the universe of vigilante justice and animal rights advocacy introduced in the first film.

Originally from Singapore, Sunny Pang shared his excitement about stepping into Indian film territory. “This experience has been nothing short of amazing. The respect and energy on set were truly next level,” the actor said.

“Lakadbaggha 2 is more than an action movie—there’s depth here. It’s a story that fights for a cause, and that cause is animal welfare. Every move, every scene feels like it means something.” Sunny Pang praised the team’s intense preparation, which included martial arts training in Bangkok and filming in Indonesia.

“Creating something this raw and real takes serious grit. Anshuman leads the way with so much heart, and the dedication of the cast and crew is inspiring. I’m proud to be part of this world, where action meets purpose.”