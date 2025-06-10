Sunny Pang Joins Cast of ‘Lakadbaggha 2- The Monkey Business'

Renowned martial artist and actor Sunny Pang, known for starring alongside Tom Hardy in the gritty thriller Havoc, is all set to make his foray into Indian cinema with Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business.
The film is a sequel to the 2023 indie action hit Lakadbaggha, and marks the return of actor Anshuman Jha in the lead. Directed by Sanjay Shetty, the sequel will also star Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung, expanding the universe of vigilante justice and animal rights advocacy introduced in the first film.
Originally from Singapore, Sunny Pang shared his excitement about stepping into Indian film territory. “This experience has been nothing short of amazing. The respect and energy on set were truly next level,” the actor said.
“Lakadbaggha 2 is more than an action movie—there’s depth here. It’s a story that fights for a cause, and that cause is animal welfare. Every move, every scene feels like it means something.” Sunny Pang praised the team’s intense preparation, which included martial arts training in Bangkok and filming in Indonesia.
“Creating something this raw and real takes serious grit. Anshuman leads the way with so much heart, and the dedication of the cast and crew is inspiring. I’m proud to be part of this world, where action meets purpose.”
Anshuman Jha, who has also starred in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and X: Past Is Present, spoke about his admiration for Pang, especially his performance in the 2016 action film Headshot. “Working with Sunny has been a dream. His presence raises the stakes. This isn’t just good casting—it’s a power move. This sequel is shaping up to push the boundaries of Indian action cinema,” Jha remarked.
Lakadbaggha 2 continues the story of Arjun, a martial arts expert turned animal saviour, and promises to be bigger, bolder, and more emotionally charged than its predecessor. The film is currently in production.