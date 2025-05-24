Scarlett Johansson says she’s open to directing a Marvel movie

While Scarlett Johansson has made it clear that she’s not returning as Black Widow—“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?”—she’s definitely keeping the door ajar for other possibilities. In an interview at Cannes, she expressed that she would “definitely” be interested in directing a Marvel film. “It could be, it would be fun,” she added with enthusiasm.

Scarlett elaborated, “I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece. Even producing 'Black Widow' and being a part of the production of that, and the development of the story, and the story between Natasha and Yelena… (there is), I think, a way of doing it. A way of maintaining the integrity of the idea of human connection, family, disappointment, all of the things that were themes in (Eleanor the Great), and doing it in a giant way in a giant universe, there’s ways of doing that… So, yeah, definitely, it could be, it would be fun.”