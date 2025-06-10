Sunny Pang makes Indian film debut opposite Anshuman Jha in ‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’

Described as a ‘combat spectacle with soul’, the sequel promises to raise the bar for Indian action films, pitting Sunny against Jha in what insiders are calling one of the most intense fight sequences ever seen in the genre. To prepare, the duo trained extensively in Bangkok with Kecha Kamphakdee and Jaika Stunts—the action team behind the first film. The shoot spans Kolkata and West Java in Indonesia, signalling a significant scale-up for the franchise.

Speaking about the casting coup, Anshuman Jha said, “Sunny Sir’s performance in Headshot was iconic. To now share screen space and face off against him is surreal. He brings an authenticity that raises the entire film. Lakadbaggha 2 is going to be bigger, bolder, and more brutal—this is a true evolution for Indian action cinema.”

Sunny echoed the sentiment, sharing, “This isn’t just another action role. Lakadbaggha 2 stands for something—it fights for something. The animal rights theme gives every movement meaning. Working with Anshuman and the team has been a deeply rewarding experience. We’re not holding back, and audiences will feel that intensity.” Produced by First Ray Films, Lakadbaggha 2 continues the journey of the animal-loving vigilante while introducing a new layer of international conflict and ethical warfare.