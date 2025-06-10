Sunny Pang makes Indian film debut opposite Anshuman Jha in Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business
Fresh off his high-impact role opposite Tom Hardy in Gareth Evans’ Havoc, international action star Sunny Pang is set to bring his formidable screen presence to Indian cinema. The Singaporean martial arts icon will make his Indian film debut in Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, joining Anshuman Jha in the second instalment of the gritty animal-vigilante franchise.
International action legend Sunny Pang joins forces with Anshuman Jha for the highly anticipated sequel to Lakadbaggha, set across Kolkata and Indonesia
Best known globally for his breakout performance as the antagonist in Netflix’s Headshot—a rare action title to open at the Toronto International Film Festival—Sunny has long been a revered figure in martial arts circles. With Lakadbaggha 2, he enters Indian cinema in a role that taps directly into his legacy: raw, grounded, hand-to-hand combat fused with emotional stakes.
Described as a ‘combat spectacle with soul’, the sequel promises to raise the bar for Indian action films, pitting Sunny against Jha in what insiders are calling one of the most intense fight sequences ever seen in the genre. To prepare, the duo trained extensively in Bangkok with Kecha Kamphakdee and Jaika Stunts—the action team behind the first film. The shoot spans Kolkata and West Java in Indonesia, signalling a significant scale-up for the franchise.
Speaking about the casting coup, Anshuman Jha said, “Sunny Sir’s performance in Headshot was iconic. To now share screen space and face off against him is surreal. He brings an authenticity that raises the entire film. Lakadbaggha 2 is going to be bigger, bolder, and more brutal—this is a true evolution for Indian action cinema.”
Sunny echoed the sentiment, sharing, “This isn’t just another action role. Lakadbaggha 2 stands for something—it fights for something. The animal rights theme gives every movement meaning. Working with Anshuman and the team has been a deeply rewarding experience. We’re not holding back, and audiences will feel that intensity.” Produced by First Ray Films, Lakadbaggha 2 continues the journey of the animal-loving vigilante while introducing a new layer of international conflict and ethical warfare.