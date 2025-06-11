Ed Sheeran on why he’s ‘very private’ about his children

Grammy winner Ed Sheeran has explained why he’s “very, very private” about his children’s image.

Sapphire star Ed Sheeran on being private about his children

The 34-year-old pop star, who has daughters Lyra and Jupiter with his wife Cherry Seaborn, said on a podcast: “I'm very, very private about my children’s image... I can’t take them to zoos or parks or anything really without someone trying to film them. There are times where the normal parts of life I kind of mourn for and wish I could push my kid on a swing in a public park and it not be weird, you know?"

Ed pointed out that his children “have not signed up” to the pitfalls of fame and success. The Perfect hitmaker said, “People go, well that's the trade-off. But my kids have not signed up to that.”

Despite his best efforts, Ed said that it’s impossible to shield his children from fame all of the time. The award-winning star prefers to take commercial flights because of environmental concerns, but he conceded that it can lead to problems.

He said: “We’re flying back on Ryanair from a gig in Italy last year but all of my fans who’d been at the gig were flying back! I like the environment, I like trees. I’d find it hard to justify. No one’s perfect. When we’re doing intense promo trips, there will be the odd time (taking a private jet).”

On the work front, the musician has recently been on the news for his latest release Sapphire, and it’s already striking a chord with fans worldwide — particularly in India. The track is a vibrant blend of Western pop and Punjabi musical influences, brought to life with special appearances by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed Indian vocalist Arijit Singh.