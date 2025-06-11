Farhan Akhtar ‘was being paid Rs 45 lakh for each episode, while I was earning just Rs 45,000’: Varun Grover on why he quit TV

“That was also the first time I got to know how much actors make doing such shows,” Varun stated, acknowledging that while he had some prior awareness, the sheer scale of the gap was shocking. He also highlighted the lavish production values of the show, noting the expensive set at Yash Raj Studio. ”It was my material and he was just delivering the lines... There wasn’t 100 times the value added.”

Varun’s frank admission highlights the age-old problem in the entertainment industry: the usually underappreciated role of writers. His tenure at Oye! It's Friday! was a turning point that steered him into a career in film where he has successfully settled as a screenwriter who values content.