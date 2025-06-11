Farhan Akhtar ‘was being paid Rs 45 lakh for each episode, while I was earning just Rs 45,000’: Varun Grover on why he quit TV

Writer and director Varun Grover recently revealed how one turning point pushed him away from writing for Indian television: the massive salary difference between writers and actors. The award-winning talent behind films like Masaan and Superboys of Malegaon openly spoke about his early days in TV, mentioning a moment during his stint on Farhan Akhtar’s talk show Oye! It’s Friday! that sealed his decision.
Varun, who had worked on popular comedy series like The Great Indian Comedy Show and Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun, saw his outlook towards the industry irretrievably changed while working on Oye! It's Friday!. In a recent media interaction, he made a stunning revelation: Farhan Akhtar was apparently paid ₹45 lakh per episode whereas Varun, the writer of the content, was paid a paltry ₹45,000.
“That was also the first time I got to know how much actors make doing such shows,” Varun stated, acknowledging that while he had some prior awareness, the sheer scale of the gap was shocking. He also highlighted the lavish production values of the show, noting the expensive set at Yash Raj Studio. ”It was my material and he was just delivering the lines... There wasn’t 100 times the value added.”
Varun’s frank admission highlights the age-old problem in the entertainment industry: the usually underappreciated role of writers. His tenure at Oye! It's Friday! was a turning point that steered him into a career in film where he has successfully settled as a screenwriter who values content.