Justin Bieber snaps back at concerned fan amid mental health rumours

Justin Bieber isn’t here for unsolicited concern. The Peaches singer, 31, hit back at a social media user— dubbed ‘Grandpa’—after they expressed worry over his well-being. The comment, which quickly made the rounds online, has once again thrust Justin into the centre of a growing discussion around his mental health.
It all started when a meme page posted a screenshot of a message exchange from a person saved as ‘Grandpa’, who wrote, “I am worried about Justin Bieber.” The next day, the same person messaged again, “There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.” The post, shared on May 21, gained traction for its honesty. But Justin’s reaction was anything but warm. His reply? “Worry about yourself gramps.”
The blunt comment, which surfaced via Comments by Celebs on June 10, immediately divided fans. Some backed the Canadian pop star, commenting “TELL EM KINGGG” and “If you're not worried, I’m not worried Mr. Bieber ily.” Others, however, shared Grandpa’s sentiment, with one writing, “We all are, Grandpa. We all are.” The moment comes against a backdrop of swirling speculation about Bieber’s emotional and mental state. In recent months, he’s posted a string of cryptic messages on Instagram, many of which speak to themes of love, loneliness and self-worth. One of his more recent posts read, “If I have to do something to be loved... that’s not love,” hinting at personal struggles behind the scenes.
Fans first raised eyebrows earlier this year when Justin was seen behaving erratically during wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up event. Rumours about substance abuse circulated, though his representatives swiftly dismissed them as ‘negative, salacious, and harmful’. Bieber and Hailey, who have been married since 2018, have also faced ongoing public scrutiny about the state of their relationship. While the couple remains tight-lipped, the singer’s emotionally charged posts have only added fuel to the fire. For now, it seems Justin is keen to keep his boundaries firmly intact—whether fans like it or not. But with his social media presence growing more cryptic by the day, concern continues to mount. And with each post, the question lingers: Is Justin Bieber okay?
