Justin Bieber snaps back at concerned fan amid mental health rumours

The blunt comment, which surfaced via Comments by Celebs on June 10, immediately divided fans. Some backed the Canadian pop star, commenting “TELL EM KINGGG” and “If you're not worried, I’m not worried Mr. Bieber ily.” Others, however, shared Grandpa’s sentiment, with one writing, “We all are, Grandpa. We all are.” The moment comes against a backdrop of swirling speculation about Bieber’s emotional and mental state. In recent months, he’s posted a string of cryptic messages on Instagram, many of which speak to themes of love, loneliness and self-worth. One of his more recent posts read, “If I have to do something to be loved... that’s not love,” hinting at personal struggles behind the scenes.

Fans first raised eyebrows earlier this year when Justin was seen behaving erratically during wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up event. Rumours about substance abuse circulated, though his representatives swiftly dismissed them as ‘negative, salacious, and harmful’. Bieber and Hailey, who have been married since 2018, have also faced ongoing public scrutiny about the state of their relationship. While the couple remains tight-lipped, the singer’s emotionally charged posts have only added fuel to the fire. For now, it seems Justin is keen to keep his boundaries firmly intact—whether fans like it or not. But with his social media presence growing more cryptic by the day, concern continues to mount. And with each post, the question lingers: Is Justin Bieber okay?

