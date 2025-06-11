Kunal Kapoor sparks buzz with Indra Devta look for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

The excitement isn’t unwarranted. Tiwari’s Ramayana has been one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent memory, thanks to its scale, cast, and mythological premise. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and now Kunal Kapoor in a pivotal role as Lord Indra—the celestial king of the gods in Hindu mythology.

Kunal had previously opened up about the project in an interview, saying, “It is going to be something very special that deserves the kind of film this story should have. I’m very excited about it… It’s going to be a spectacle on a scale that nobody has seen before.” Indeed, with Nitesh at the helm and a powerful ensemble cast including Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Sheeba Chaddha, Arun Govil, and Ravi Dubey, Ramayana is shaping up to be a multi-part mythological epic. The first part is set for release on Diwali 2026, with the second to follow in 2027. If Kunal Kapoor’s latest transformation is indeed for the role of Indra, fans are in for a visual treat. With each cast reveal, Nitesh’s vision becomes more vivid—and expectations continue to soar.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.