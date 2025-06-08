Vivek Oberoi joins Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

Vivek Oberoi has just joined the star-studded cast of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part adaptation of the beloved Indian epic, which continues to make headlines with each new casting reveal.
Vivek Oberoi will be stepping into the shoes of Vidyutjihva, a fierce demon prince from the Daitya clan, who is married to Surpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Reports suggest that Oberoi’s character will engage in an epic showdown with Yash’s Ravana, which is sure to ramp up the drama in this sprawling mythological tale.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi are leading the charge in this mega film adaptation of Ramayana, set to hit theaters for a grand Diwali release in 2026. The buzz around the first instalment is already electric, especially with Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi making her Bollywood debut as Sita. Kannada superstar Yash, famous for the KGF series, will portray Ravana, marking his much-anticipated entry into Hindi cinema. Sunny Deol will embody the divine Lord Hanuman, while Amitabh Bachchan is rumoured to appear as Jatayu.
The mythological saga also boasts a stellar lineup, including Arun Govil, the original Ram from Ramanand Sagar’s TV series, as King Dasharath, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva, and Adinath Kothare as Bharat. Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh will take on the roles of Kaikeyi, Mandodari, and Surpanakha, respectively. Kunal Kapoor is expected to portray Lord Indra.
While there were whispers about Anil Kapoor and Vikrant Massey joining the cast as King Janaka and Prince Meghnad, those rumours have been quashed by sources. In the meantime, the film’s first promo, which runs for about 2 minutes and 36 seconds, has received a 'U' certificate from the CBFC, kicking off what promises to be an epic promotional campaign.
With a staggering budget of INR 835 crore and a meticulously chosen cast, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious cinematic retellings of this timeless tale in India.