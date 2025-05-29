Yash teams up with Mad Max’s stunt director Guy Norris for ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal, the film will be released in two parts. Yash is set to spend around 60–70 days filming his scenes for Ramayana Part 1.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Goddess Sita. Staying true to Valmiki’s original epic, the storylines of Ram and Ravana will largely remain distinct until they converge in a dramatic climax, adding layers of emotional depth and narrative authenticity.