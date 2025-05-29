Yash teams up with Mad Max’s stunt director Guy Norris for ‘Ramayana’

Actor-producer Yash is diving headfirst into the mythological realm of Ramayana, and the buzz is already electric. With a jaw-dropping production budget rumoured to exceed INR 835 crore and a release date set for Diwali 2026, this film is set to deliver not just on scale but also on grit, determination, and a spectacle that could rival anything on a global stage.
In an exciting twist, Yash is collaborating with the legendary stunt director Guy Norris, who’s made a name for himself with his thrilling work on Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and The Suicide Squad. Guy Norris is currently in India, working closely with Yash, who will be portraying the role of Ravana in the film, to craft some heart-pounding action sequences,
Recent photos from the sets reveal Yash in peak physical form, underscoring his intense preparation for what could be the most defining role of his career. According to sources, the production team is fully committed to creating a visual spectacle, with Yash slated for a rigorous shoot.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal, the film will be released in two parts. Yash is set to spend around 60–70 days filming his scenes for Ramayana Part 1.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Goddess Sita. Staying true to Valmiki’s original epic, the storylines of Ram and Ravana will largely remain distinct until they converge in a dramatic climax, adding layers of emotional depth and narrative authenticity.
While Ranbir has completed his filming schedule, Yash is fully immersed in production at grand sets in Mumbai. With the global VFX powerhouse DNEG—known for their work on Dune and Tenet—on board, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema history.