Sidhu Moosewala documentary released despite legal objection from the late singer’s father

On June 11, the British broadcaster BBC World Service released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on YouTube, delving into the life and assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The release stirred controversy, as it came despite objections from the late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, who had approached a Mansa court seeking to halt the film's screening.
Originally scheduled for a public screening in Mumbai to mark Moosewala’s birth anniversary, the documentary was instead uploaded to YouTube following backlash and legal action. Balkaur Singh filed a civil suit claiming the documentary could interfere with the ongoing murder investigation and infringe upon the family’s privacy.
In response to the plea, Civil Judge Rajinder Singh Nagpal declined to issue an interim stay on the documentary's release. The court has set a detailed hearing for June 12. Singh has named the BBC along with two individuals, Ishleen Kaur and Ankur Jain, as respondents in the legal suit.
Singh’s legal team argues that the BBC proceeded without obtaining consent from the family and may have misrepresented Moosewala’s story by inviting individuals claiming to reveal undisclosed information. They fear the film could distort Moosewala’s legacy and compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Father alleges consent was ignored
Prior to the film's release, Balkaur Singh had filed complaints with the Maharashtra DGP and the Juhu police, accusing the BBC of using Moosewala’s name, image, and personal story without permission. He also stated that invitations for the screening were misleading and possibly aimed at sensationalizing or damaging Moosewala's public image.
Singh expressed frustration at the lack of response from local authorities regarding his complaints.
Documentary explores music, murder, and international crime links
The Killing Call spans two episodes. The first traces Moosewala’s journey from a rural Punjab village to international stardom in the hip-hop world. The second focuses on his shocking assassination on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, Punjab, and the criminal networks allegedly involved.
The documentary includes testimonies from Moosewala’s close friends, journalists, and law enforcement from both Delhi and Punjab. It also features a chilling phone interview with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for ordering the killing. Brar, said to be connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, remains a fugitive and has been declared an "individual terrorist" by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Sidhu Moosewala’s death
Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Moosewala was just 28 when he was shot dead in broad daylight while travelling without police security. The attackers reportedly fired over 30 rounds, leaving the singer slumped in his vehicle. His murder shocked fans across India and the global Punjabi community.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.