Sidhu Moosewala documentary released despite legal objection from the late singer’s father

On June 11, the British broadcaster BBC World Service released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on YouTube, delving into the life and assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The release stirred controversy, as it came despite objections from the late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, who had approached a Mansa court seeking to halt the film's screening.

Sidhu Moosewala Court declines immediate stay and sets hearing for June 12

Originally scheduled for a public screening in Mumbai to mark Moosewala’s birth anniversary, the documentary was instead uploaded to YouTube following backlash and legal action. Balkaur Singh filed a civil suit claiming the documentary could interfere with the ongoing murder investigation and infringe upon the family’s privacy.

In response to the plea, Civil Judge Rajinder Singh Nagpal declined to issue an interim stay on the documentary's release. The court has set a detailed hearing for June 12. Singh has named the BBC along with two individuals, Ishleen Kaur and Ankur Jain, as respondents in the legal suit.

Singh’s legal team argues that the BBC proceeded without obtaining consent from the family and may have misrepresented Moosewala’s story by inviting individuals claiming to reveal undisclosed information. They fear the film could distort Moosewala’s legacy and compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Father alleges consent was ignored

Prior to the film's release, Balkaur Singh had filed complaints with the Maharashtra DGP and the Juhu police, accusing the BBC of using Moosewala’s name, image, and personal story without permission. He also stated that invitations for the screening were misleading and possibly aimed at sensationalizing or damaging Moosewala's public image.

Singh expressed frustration at the lack of response from local authorities regarding his complaints.