Viral video sparks uproar: Was that Shilpa Shetty yelling at a tourist in Croatia?

A video circulating online has sparked massive buzz and backlash, allegedly involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty in a heated exchange with a tourist in Croatia. In a recent interview, her husband Raj Kundra addressed the incident to explain what caused the chaos.

Husband Raj clarifies what happened

The incident reportedly took place on June 9 outside a restaurant, where, according to social media posts, a foreign tourist politely asked Shilpa and her family to lower their voices while she was eating. The request, however, didn’t sit well with the group.

As per the viral claims, Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, allegedly snapped back with, “You don’t know who we are.”