Viral video sparks uproar: Was that Shilpa Shetty yelling at a tourist in Croatia?

The actress’s alleged misconduct sparked concern among netizens, prompting her husband Raj Kundra to clarify what actually happened
A video circulating online has sparked massive buzz and backlash, allegedly involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty in a heated exchange with a tourist in Croatia. In a recent interview, her husband Raj Kundra addressed the incident to explain what caused the chaos.

Husband Raj clarifies what happened

The incident reportedly took place on June 9 outside a restaurant, where, according to social media posts, a foreign tourist politely asked Shilpa and her family to lower their voices while she was eating. The request, however, didn’t sit well with the group.

As per the viral claims, Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, allegedly snapped back with, “You don’t know who we are.”

The video, though blurry and lacking clear visuals of Shilpa or her family, records raised voices and a crowd gathering, suggesting a tense moment. A woman, believed by some to be Shilpa, is heard saying, “Don’t talk to us, we don’t want to hear you.” Others speculate it could have been her sister, Shamita Shetty.

Raj later explained that the restaurant in question had been reserved by him a year in advance for his wife’s birthday celebration. However, upon arrival, they were informed that the table had been given to someone else due to a claimed “double booking” by the same agent, an occurrence that he found frustrating.

