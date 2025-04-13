Shilpa Shetty’s broccoli and cauliflower paratha is a healthy twist on a classic

Bollywood actor, fitness icon, and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty is known for infusing Indian traditions with modern, health-conscious twists—and her Broccoli and Cauliflower Paratha is the perfect example. Posted on her social media accounts, the recipe has gained even more popularity for the combination of healthiness and nostalgia.
Parathas, a North Indian favourite, are normally filled with mashed potatoes or paneer. But Shilpa Shetty's version gives this classic a light and healthy spin—a perfect offering for people on a carb diet or just looking to incorporate more vegetables in their lives.
Ingredients:
1 cup broccoli, grated
1 cup grated cauliflower
Finely chopped 1–2 green chillies
½ inch ginger, grated
2 tbsp coriander leaves chopped
½ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp garam masala
To taste salt
1 whole wheat flour, 1 cup (for dough)
Water as needed
Ghee or oil for cooking
Method:
Mix wheat flour and water to get a soft dough. Let it rest.
Combine grated broccoli and cauliflower, ground ginger, chillies, cumin powder, garam masala, salt, and coriander in a bowl.
Take a small quantity of dough and roll it out into a thin circle. Stuff it with the veggie mixture and seal it. Roll it lightly in a round paratha.
Roast on a hot tawa with a little oil or ghee and brown both sides.
Serve hot with mint chutney or curd.