Shilpa Shetty’s broccoli and cauliflower paratha is a healthy twist on a classic

Bollywood actor, fitness icon, and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty is known for infusing Indian traditions with modern, health-conscious twists—and her Broccoli and Cauliflower Paratha is the perfect example. Posted on her social media accounts, the recipe has gained even more popularity for the combination of healthiness and nostalgia.

Parathas, a North Indian favourite, are normally filled with mashed potatoes or paneer. But Shilpa Shetty's version gives this classic a light and healthy spin—a perfect offering for people on a carb diet or just looking to incorporate more vegetables in their lives.