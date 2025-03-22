Try Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast recipe, a simple yet indulgent twist on classic pizza

Ingredients:

Sourdough bread- Thick slices, to provide a sturdy but crispy base.

Butter- The richness and texture enhancement.

Truffle oil - Adds a very earthy aromatic depth of flavour.

Burrata cheese- Your creamy, decadent opulence for the dish.

Tomatoes - Sliced and soaked in olive oil, lemon juice, and salt for a tangy fresh bite.

Marinara sauce - A warm savory hot topping which finishes off the dish.

Parmesan cheese - Grated fresh for that umami and depth.

Seasonings - Oregano and red pepper flakes to put the finishing touch on.

Method:

• Spread butter all over the sourdough slices, and drizzle with truffle oil.

• Toast on both sides until they're golden in a skillet.

• Top really large amounts of burrata cheese on top of toasted bread.

• Slice fresh tomatoes and marinate them with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt for a burst of flavour

• Place the tomatoes on top of the burrata.

• Drizzle on additional truffle oil over the assembled toast.

• Bake in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) until the cheese slightly melts.

• Warm the marinara sauce separately and spoon it over the baked toast.

• Finish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, oregano, and red pepper flakes for extra flavour.