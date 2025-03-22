Try Hailey Bieber’s pizza toast recipe, a simple yet indulgent twist on classic pizza

Hailey Bieber has made waves not just in the fashion and beauty world but also in the culinary space with her viral Pizza Toast recipe. This mouthwatering twist on classic pizza turned out so mouthwatering that it created a storm on all social media platforms and had foodies drooling over it. A perfect combination of fresh sourdough, creamy burrata, and savoury marinara, Hailey's Pizza Toast is an easy yet gourmet-inspired treat that can be made at home.
While everyone likes a classic pizza, Hailey Bieber introduced this really new and improved version and is turning really thick sourdough slices into crispy and flavourful bases for an entirely luxurious and easy-to-make dish. Enhanced with ingredients like truffle oil, burrata, and freshly marinated tomatoes, she transformed a simple toast into a snack made at par with restaurants but made accessible and Instagrammable.
Since posting the recipe in early 2022 on TikTok, the model's version of pizza has observed millions upon millions of views, with admirers and food bloggers attempting to recreate it with a twist. Now let's take you on the journey of this trend from origin to making it possible for you by a step-by-step instruction.
Ingredients:
Sourdough bread- Thick slices, to provide a sturdy but crispy base.
Butter- The richness and texture enhancement.
Truffle oil - Adds a very earthy aromatic depth of flavour.
Burrata cheese- Your creamy, decadent opulence for the dish.
Tomatoes - Sliced and soaked in olive oil, lemon juice, and salt for a tangy fresh bite.
Marinara sauce - A warm savory hot topping which finishes off the dish.
Parmesan cheese - Grated fresh for that umami and depth.
Seasonings - Oregano and red pepper flakes to put the finishing touch on.
Method:
• Spread butter all over the sourdough slices, and drizzle with truffle oil.
• Toast on both sides until they're golden in a skillet.
• Top really large amounts of burrata cheese on top of toasted bread.
• Slice fresh tomatoes and marinate them with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt for a burst of flavour
• Place the tomatoes on top of the burrata.
• Drizzle on additional truffle oil over the assembled toast.
• Bake in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) until the cheese slightly melts.
• Warm the marinara sauce separately and spoon it over the baked toast.
• Finish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, oregano, and red pepper flakes for extra flavour.