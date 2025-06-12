Did Brad Pitt severe ties with children Shiloh and Pax?

Just after a few days of reports surfacing that Shiloh Jolie dropped her father Brad Pitt’s surname officially, a new update suggests that the legendary actor has severed ties with both his children Shiloh and Pax. According to a publication, sources close to Pitt claim he believes these relationships are now irreparable.

Pax Jolie Pitt’s recent actions may have created the rift

The report follows recent images of Pax leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in an allegedly intoxicated state. “Brad has zero concerns with what Pax does or doesn’t do. His actions reflect who he is,” a source revealed. Brad reportedly sees his bond with the 23-year-old as "unfixable". Pax was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2007, with Brad officially adopting him a year later.

Shiloh drops her dad's surname amid family tensions

Shiloh, Angelina and Brad’s 19-year-old biological daughter, has taken a step away from her father by dropping the "Pitt" surname, legally. Although Brad has allegedly distanced himself from her, sources reveal that he hopes to reconcile with his other four children.

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started off with their high-profile relationship after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, at a time when Brad was finalising his divorce from actress Jennifer Aniston. Their first biological child, Shiloh, was born in 2006, followed by twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008. Brad legally adopted Maddox and Zahara, whom Angelina had previously adopted.

After marrying in 2014, the couple legally changed their children’s surnames to Jolie-Pitt, however, their marriage came to an end following a highly publicised altercation in 2016, and the divorce was finally finalised last year, after an intense eight-year legal dispute.