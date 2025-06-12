Netflix releases Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy ahead of Travis Scott’s India tour

Netflix has dropped Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, a documentary exploring the catastrophic 2021 Astroworld Festival, in which 10 died and several hundred were injured. The drop comes as rapper Travis Scott is said to be planning a tour in India, once again bringing the terrible incident to light.
Directed by Yemi Bamiro and Hannah Poulter, the documentary provides a chilling glimpse of the crowd surge that occurred during Travis’ headlining set on November 5, 2021, in Houston. By using eyewitness testimony, frantic 911 calls and phone footage from festival-goers, the documentary carefully reconstructs the mayhem and poses serious questions about artistes’ responsibility and event safety in the live music sector.
"Our desire to tell this story stemmed from a very simple question — how can 10 people die at a music festival and no one knows how or why such a catastrophic tragedy happened?” Bamiro told Netflix. The film aims to dispel misinformation surrounding the event, presenting expert analysis from crowd safety consultant Scott Davidson who states, “Astroworld 2021 was not an accident. It was an inevitability due to a lack of foresight and the abandonment of basic safety protocols.”
The documentary reveals many of the purported shortcomings such as staff losing control of gates, resulting in unticketed fans pouring into the venue. Scott alleges Live Nation unloaded 50,000 tickets for a stage with a safe capacity to observe of 35,000. In addition, the film uncovers how the stage design channeled attendees into a hazardous bottleneck on the left side of the stage where all 10 compressive asphyxia fatalities took place.
Most importantly, the documentary accuses Live Nation officials of knowing the situation was growing more dire but continuing to allow the performance to go on for a minimum of 12 minutes after a manager had reported seeing “more crush victims than I've ever seen in my 25-year career.” Although grand juries concluded no single person was criminally liable for the deaths and wrongful death claims were paid out of court, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy is a stark look at the tragedy that rocked the music industry.