Netflix releases Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy ahead of Travis Scott’s India tour

Netflix has dropped Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, a documentary exploring the catastrophic 2021 Astroworld Festival, in which 10 died and several hundred were injured. The drop comes as rapper Travis Scott is said to be planning a tour in India, once again bringing the terrible incident to light.

Netflix releases Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Directed by Yemi Bamiro and Hannah Poulter, the documentary provides a chilling glimpse of the crowd surge that occurred during Travis’ headlining set on November 5, 2021, in Houston. By using eyewitness testimony, frantic 911 calls and phone footage from festival-goers, the documentary carefully reconstructs the mayhem and poses serious questions about artistes’ responsibility and event safety in the live music sector.

"Our desire to tell this story stemmed from a very simple question — how can 10 people die at a music festival and no one knows how or why such a catastrophic tragedy happened?” Bamiro told Netflix. The film aims to dispel misinformation surrounding the event, presenting expert analysis from crowd safety consultant Scott Davidson who states, “Astroworld 2021 was not an accident. It was an inevitability due to a lack of foresight and the abandonment of basic safety protocols.”