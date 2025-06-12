Nitanshi Goel shares glimpses as she celebrates 18th birthday

She further mentioned how she is planning to spend her special day, as she said, “This year, I’m keeping it simple and heartfelt. I’ll start the day with some quiet time with my family, who’ve been my biggest strength always. Later, I’ll meet a few close friends, maybe cut a cake or two (laughs). I also love spending part of my birthday giving back, so I plan to visit a children’s shelter, it fills my heart in the most beautiful way.”

When asked about how the meaning of birthdays has changed for her over the years, the actress said that for her, now birthdays are about gratitude. She said, “As a child, birthdays were all about balloons, cake, return gifts and excitement. Now, they’ve become more about gratitude, pausing to reflect on how far I’ve come, and how much love I’ve received. With every passing year, I value experiences and the people around me even more than the celebration itself.”

She also spoke about her expectations from the year, as she shared, “I wish for growth, in my craft, in my understanding of the world, and as a human being.”

“I want to challenge myself with meaningful roles, work with people who inspire me, and tell stories that leave an impact. And above all, I hope to stay grounded and grateful, no matter where life takes me”, she added.

(Written by Akash Acharya)