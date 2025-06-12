Hrithik Roshan and family welcome K-pop idol Jackson Wang

“Jackson welcome & God bless!,” Rakesh wrote as the caption. Jackson, who is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter, joined the South Korean boy band Got7, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014.

He released his first solo album Mirrors in 2019, which peaked at number 32 on the US Billboard 200, followed by his second album Magic Man in 2022, which peaked at number 15.

Talking about Hrithik, he is gearing up for the release of War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is the sixth installment in the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise. The film is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on August 14. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.