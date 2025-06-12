Filmmaker Shiladitya Bora forays into Odia cinema with ‘Bindusagar’

Film director–producer Shiladitya Bora on Thursday announced his foray into Odia cinema with an upcoming film, titled Bindusagar.

Featuring popular Odia actors Prakruti Mishra and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, the family drama is directed by Abhishek Swain, best known for his acclaimed 2024 movie Jajabara 2.0.

Shiladitya Bora on producing Bindusagar

Shiladitya, known for films like Picasso and Yours Truly, said he aims to take Odia cinema all over the world and hopes the film will resonate with people everywhere.

“Odisha is producing some fantastic content in recent times; however, it's still underexposed to the audiences across the world. The Odia film industry is on the verge of breaking out, and we want to be one of the early movers when that happens,” he said.

“We want to make a film that will appeal equally to the youth, the working class, as well as to the Odia diaspora living overseas. Bindusagar is our vision of ‘Made in Odisha, for the world’,” the Shiladitya said in a statement.