Exclusive: Pokkhirajer Dim Director Soukarya Ghosal opens up on his latest directorial

This is a sequel to Raibow Jelly so the two main protagonists are from the previous film. Anirban Bhattacharya and Debesh Roy Chowdhury were also there. For them I had briefed them on their roles and I read the script. Then they tried to inculcate their own nuances to the character and after a certain time when we actually got to ground zero, then we started going by that. I believe actors who are trained can actually bring something new to the table, they can actually reinterpret a character in a more better way than it was thought of.