Shatabdi Roy steps back into cinema two decades later with psychological horror Batsharik

In Batsharik, Shatabdi Roy plays Swapna—a woman clinging to rituals and old fears after the sudden death of her brother. As ghostly happenings escalate and emotions unravel, the psychological horror takes viewers deep into trauma, grief, and the eerie line between belief and madness. In this exclusive chat, the actress opens up about her much-awaited return to films, working with director Mainak Bhaumik, and what it took to step into a role drenched in emotion and unease.

Why Shatabdi Roy chose a genre that gave her goosebumps