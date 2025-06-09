Shatabdi Roy steps back into cinema two decades later with psychological horror Batsharik
In Batsharik, Shatabdi Roy plays Swapna—a woman clinging to rituals and old fears after the sudden death of her brother. As ghostly happenings escalate and emotions unravel, the psychological horror takes viewers deep into trauma, grief, and the eerie line between belief and madness. In this exclusive chat, the actress opens up about her much-awaited return to films, working with director Mainak Bhaumik, and what it took to step into a role drenched in emotion and unease.
Why Shatabdi Roy chose a genre that gave her goosebumps
You’re back in a full-length role after 20 years. What made you say yes to this script?
It’s a psychological horror, which immediately caught my attention. But more than anything, my schedule finally aligned with a project I genuinely liked. I’ve had other offers before but they didn’t work out for various reasons.
How did you prepare for such a layered character?
I consider films a director’s medium. I sat with Mainak and the script to understand his vision completely. He prefers restraint in performance, often asking me to tone things down. I trusted that and followed his lead.
Was there any hesitation about returning with an intense genre?
Not at all. It was a new space for me, but I enjoyed working on it.
Mainak Bhaumik is known for his modern narratives. How was the experience different from the directors of your earlier years?
Mainak is sharp—he knows what he wants. I still remember walking onto set the first day, and the vibe was genuinely eerie. He really built that atmosphere.
What was it like working with Ritabhari Chakraborty?
Lovely. Ritabhari is confident and knows her craft. That’s what matters most.
Having seen the industry evolve, what’s changed the most for you?
Society itself has changed. If I cling to the belief that our time was better, I’d be lying. Things must evolve, and we must adapt.
Is this a one-off return, or can fans expect more?
If the schedule works and the story excites me, then why not?
Do you believe in the supernatural, or are you just playing pretend?
I do. And honestly, it scares me.