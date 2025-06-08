Devlina Kumar and Vikram Chatterjee talk about 'Raas', relationships and rural Bengal

In an age where ‘me time’ trumps family dinners, and traditions are bookmarked rather than lived, Raas serves as a reminder of what we’ve left behind. Tathagata Mukherjee’s latest film brings the spotlight back to Bengal’s culture through the story of the Chakraborty household, where rituals like Rash utsav and Jhulan still beat at the heart of family life. But when Somnath, played by Vikram Chatterjee, returns to this ancestral chaos after 30 years, buried emotions and forgotten ties begin to surface. Devlina Kumar plays Rai, a woman rooted in her world, echoing the soil-and-soul of rural Bengal.

The duo talks to us about reclaiming traditions, shooting in the heart of Gram Bangla, and why the old ways might still be worth holding on to.

Tathagata Mukherjee's Raas makes us rethink how we live and love