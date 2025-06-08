Devlina Kumar and Vikram Chatterjee talk about 'Raas', relationships and rural Bengal
In an age where ‘me time’ trumps family dinners, and traditions are bookmarked rather than lived, Raas serves as a reminder of what we’ve left behind. Tathagata Mukherjee’s latest film brings the spotlight back to Bengal’s culture through the story of the Chakraborty household, where rituals like Rash utsav and Jhulan still beat at the heart of family life. But when Somnath, played by Vikram Chatterjee, returns to this ancestral chaos after 30 years, buried emotions and forgotten ties begin to surface. Devlina Kumar plays Rai, a woman rooted in her world, echoing the soil-and-soul of rural Bengal.
The duo talks to us about reclaiming traditions, shooting in the heart of Gram Bangla, and why the old ways might still be worth holding on to.
Tathagata Mukherjee's Raas makes us rethink how we live and love
How did you prepare for a character like Somnath, who is torn between progress and nostalgia?
Vikram: Somnath resembles all of us today. We’re constantly running to prove ourselves and to achieve more. But in that frenzy, life has become mechanical. It was challenging to portray his innocence. Honestly, Tathagata put in more effort than I did—he believes in Somnath.
Rai is deeply rooted in her world. How did you relate to her simplicity and strength?
Devlina: Rai is very much like me. I’ve grown up living a simple life, and I still do. Strength doesn’t have to be loud—it comes from within. There are a lot of overlaps between Devlina and Rai.
What was it like working with Tathagata Mukherjee? Did his vision change how you view joint families or tradition?
Devlina: Not really—I’ve grown up in a neighbourhood where everyone felt like extended family. That sense of togetherness was always there for me.
Vikram: I already valued having a family, but Raas deepened it. I no longer take work calls during dinner. I’m learning to draw boundaries between work and personal life.
Raas has the soul of rural Bengal—the colours, the sounds, the smells. How was the experience of shooting there?
Vikram: Gram Bangla is pure magic. It’s peaceful and humbling. I got reminded of my childhood vacations—fishing, cycling, and climbing trees.
Devlina: But it’s heart-breaking to see the increasing commercialisation of these places. There’s something sacred that is being lost.
What’s next after Raas? Are there any upcoming projects that push you in new directions?
Devlina: I have Nazarbandi and then Roktobishnu releasing this Pujo.
Vikram: Raas is my third release this year. I’ve got Mrigoya coming up and then—finally—a much-needed break till September.