‘This one’s for the fans’: Himesh Reshammiya set to rock Delhi with Capmania tour

The Mumbai show, held at Jio World Garden, was a sensational start, with Himesh delivering an electrifying mix of nostalgia and fresh energy. From millennial favourites like Tera Suroor and Hookah Bar to his trending hit Dil ke Taj Mahal Mein, the concert fused crowd-pullers with heartfelt fan interactions, going viral across social media.

Now, the excitement shifts to Delhi — and expectations are sky-high. Himesh shared, “The love in Mumbai left me emotional. And Delhi’s passion, selling out the show so fast, has lit a deeper fire in me. We’re crafting something truly special — grand production, more hits, and unforgettable moments. This one’s for the fans who’ve stood by me.”

Fans in Delhi will be treated to an expanded setlist, including fan favorites like Chala Na Naino Se Baan Re and Tera Yaad Na Aaye Koi Aisa Din Nahin — songs that couldn’t be included in the Mumbai performance due to time constraints.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP at Saregama, added, “This tour is more than a concert — it’s a musical phenomenon spanning generations.”

Himesh also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for WAVES 2025, calling it a visionary platform for collaboration in India’s music and entertainment industry.

As anticipation builds, Delhi is set for an unforgettable night — a celebration of music, memories, and a legend still at the peak of his powers.