Case booked against actress Kalpika Ganesh for ‘abusing’ staff at club

A case has been filed against Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh for allegedly misbehaving with staff and causing property damage at a club in Hyderabad, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to the club’s managing partner, the incident occurred on May 29 when Kalpika, accompanied by a male guest, visited the premises and consumed food and drinks amounting to ₹2,200.

The actress refused to pay the bill for a cake

The situation reportedly escalated when she refused to pay the bill, demanding that a cheesecake she ordered be treated as complimentary, referencing other clubs that offer free desserts. Although staff offered her a brownie on the house, she allegedly insisted on waiving the cheesecake charge entirely.

When the staff attempted to clarify their billing policy, the actress allegedly verbally abused the general manager and deputy general manager, and reportedly body-shamed the GM. The FIR states that she threw the brownie plate, causing a scene and disturbing others present.