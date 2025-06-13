Could Hailey Bieber be granted conservatorship over Justin Bieber? Legal experts weigh in

Justin Bieber's recent erratic behaviour, both online and in public, has sparked concern among fans, some of whom are now speculating whether his wife, Hailey Bieber, might seek legal conservatorship over him. T

Though the idea may sound extreme, legal experts suggest it’s not entirely out of the question.

Conservatorship is considered a last resort for those unable to care for themselves

A conservatorship is a legal mechanism typically reserved for individuals who are no longer able to manage their own personal or financial affairs, such as elderly people with dementia or those suffering from serious mental illness. If granted, it gives a court-appointed individual, called a conservator, significant control over decisions involving the conservatee’s life.

While conservatorships are designed to protect, they have come under scrutiny in recent years, most notably during Britney Spears' high-profile legal battle, which highlighted how the system can be misused.

In an interview, attorney Jamie Wright commented on the situation: “If Justin Bieber’s behaviour, including erratic social media activity, emotional instability, and signs of isolation, is as troubling as it seems, then yes, a conservatorship could legally be considered.”

Still, Wright emphasized that conservatorships are treated as a “legal nuclear option," aka a last resort. Particularly in California, where the Biebers reside, courts now require substantial medical evidence and do not rely solely on public behaviour or internet speculation to make such decisions.