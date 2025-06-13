Dylan O’Brien joins Being Heumann

Hollywood actor Dylan O'Brien, best known for his role in Maze Runner, is set to star in Being Heumann.

The 33-year-old actor will appear alongside Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming film, according to a entertainment news outlet. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling memoir from disability activist Judy Heumann, titled Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.

The book chronicles the journey of Judy’ struggle for inclusion and mentions her role in the disability rights movement. She led the movement alongside Ed Roberts and Javed Abidi, in 1977. The movement lasted for 28 days.

Being Heumann is directed by Sian Heder and will have Dylan essaying the role of Evan White, one of the few reporters covering the San Francisco disability rights protests. Ruth plays the titular role in the film.

Mark will portray Joseph Califano, the US Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare under President Jimmy Carter, who was initially doubtful to sign off on civil rights legislation affecting the disabled community.

The film is produced by David Permut under Permut Presentations and Kevin Walsh through The Walsh Company. John W. Beach and Kevin Cleary are producing under Gravity Squared Entertainment. Dylan will next appear in a black comedy film, Twinless. Directed by James Sweeney, the film is slated to release in September.