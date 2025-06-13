Father’s Day special: Vishnu Manchu reflects on fatherhood and the legacy beyond fame
Long before the applause fades and the cameras stop rolling, Vishnu Manchu returns to the role that matters most—being a father. In the quiet moments after a shoot or during the shared laughter of a family dinner, he finds a deeper sense of purpose, one far beyond fame. “They don’t need you to be flawless,” he says. “They just need you to be there.”
Parenthood brings out a depth of emotion that I never fully understood before: Vishnu Manchu
In this heartfelt Father’s Day special, the actor, producer, and educator opens the door to his world as a dad of four—reflecting on what’s changed with each child, how fatherhood has reshaped his work, and why his dream film Kannappa carries even more weight when seen through the eyes of his children. Vulnerable, thoughtful, and grounded in love, Vishnu Manchu reminds us that the most powerful legacy is not built on screens or stages—but in the everyday moments that shape a child’s world. Plus, there’s something special he lets us in on — Avram’s debut in Kannappa.
Excerpts from our conversation:
Did fatherhood feel different the second time around? What did you do differently?
The first time, especially with twins, I was definitely more apprehensive. They were tiny and fragile, and every moment felt delicate. But the second and third time around, it came more naturally. I was calmer, more confident, and able to simply enjoy being a dad.
A moment that made you feel this is the best role you’ve ever played?
That moment came after the twins watched Kannappa. They were silent through the credits, and once we got home, they hugged me and said they needed time to process it. They said it was so heartfelt, and that response from them meant everything to me.
One trait each child has that reminds you of yourself, and one that reminds you of your wife?
Ari and Vivi share my sense of humor. They are quick and love to joke. Avram is full of playful energy, which I definitely see in myself. Ayra brings joy in her own quiet and curious way. All four of them are creative, and I see my wife in that completely. That spark comes from her.
How do you unwind with your kids after a hectic shoot day?
Dinner time is sacred in our home. We all sit down together, talk about our day, and reconnect. If possible, we watch a family movie together. We still co-sleep with our younger ones. These moments are precious. There is always laughter, tickles, and closeness.
Has fatherhood made you more emotional in your work?
Yes, without question. Being a father has made me much more intentional about the kind of stories I want to tell. It is not just about being an actor anymore. As a father and an educator, I want to be part of content that has meaning and something valuable to say.
If your kids described you in three words, what do you think they would say?
Protective, present, and their partner in crime.
How do you keep your children grounded despite the glamour around them?
My wife and I made a conscious decision to give them a more normal life. Moving the children to Dubai helped with that. They are away from the constant noise of the film world and are growing up with a stronger sense of reality. Glamour can be beautiful, but it can also be overwhelming. We wanted to give them a safe distance from that while they are still young.
Is parenting different in the digital age?
Absolutely. You cannot completely avoid screens, but we have set clear boundaries. They are allowed a set amount of screen time each day and once it is done, it is done. At the same time, technology helps us stay connected, especially when we are in different places. We try to keep a healthy balance.
Do you draw from fatherhood in your acting?
Every single day. Parenthood brings out a depth of emotion that I never fully understood before. That feeling stays with me and influences how I approach emotional scenes. It has changed how I work.
What are you doing differently from your father’s generation?
Growing up, I spent most of my time on sets with my father. That was normal for us. But with my children, we have made a different choice. They are not as involved in the film world. Today, kids have so many experiences and opportunities available. We want them to explore all of that.
What legacy do you want to leave behind as a father?
That I was there for them. That I listened. That I made time and showed up when it mattered. That they were always loved for who they are.
What kind of father do you hope your kids remember you as?
As someone who was a part of their journey. Not someone who set the course but someone who walked beside them.
One life lesson you wish you had known before becoming a father?
That presence matters more than perfection. They do not need you to be flawless. They just need you to be there.
How has fatherhood influenced your spiritual outlook, especially with Kannappa?
Fatherhood has changed the way I look at faith. Kannappa is about pure devotion and love without conditions. Those are things you begin to understand on a much deeper level once you become a parent. It made the film feel even more personal and meaningful.
Tell us more about Kannappa. Why is it your dream project?
Kannappa began as a story that lived in my heart for many years. It was more than just a film. It became a mission. The story is rooted in faith, sacrifice, and devotion. We have poured everything into it. I believe it will touch hearts in ways we have not seen before.
Which version of you do your kids love the most — actor, producer, educator, or entrepreneur?
I think they love the actor. They light up when they see me on screen. For them, it is magical.
Really? How do they react?
The younger two get excited and point me out every time. The twins are more thoughtful. They really do critique me. They notice every detail. They push me to keep getting better.
If your kids step into cinema, would you be a guide, gatekeeper, or cheerleader?
All of the above. I will guide them, protect them, and cheer them on. Avram already did a wonderful job in Kannappa, and I am excited for the world to see his debut. I have told him that being born into it is not enough. You have to work hard and prepare. Whatever they choose to do, if there is passion, their mother and I will always be there for them and cheer them on.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain