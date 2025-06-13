Father’s Day special: Vishnu Manchu reflects on fatherhood and the legacy beyond fame

Long before the applause fades and the cameras stop rolling, Vishnu Manchu returns to the role that matters most—being a father. In the quiet moments after a shoot or during the shared laughter of a family dinner, he finds a deeper sense of purpose, one far beyond fame. “They don’t need you to be flawless,” he says. “They just need you to be there.”

Parenthood brings out a depth of emotion that I never fully understood before: Vishnu Manchu

In this heartfelt Father’s Day special, the actor, producer, and educator opens the door to his world as a dad of four—reflecting on what’s changed with each child, how fatherhood has reshaped his work, and why his dream film Kannappa carries even more weight when seen through the eyes of his children. Vulnerable, thoughtful, and grounded in love, Vishnu Manchu reminds us that the most powerful legacy is not built on screens or stages—but in the everyday moments that shape a child’s world. Plus, there’s something special he lets us in on — Avram’s debut in Kannappa.

Excerpts from our conversation: