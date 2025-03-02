Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ teaser 2: An epic saga about devotion with Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar

Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited mythological action drama Kannappa’s second https://www.indulgexpress.com/entertainment/cinema/2025/Mar/02/oscars-2025-when-and-where-to-watch-the-academy-awards-live-in-indiateaser was unveiled on Saturday and it promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The over-a-minute teaser presents epic battle scenes, elaborate VFX, and an emotionally stirring plot.

What is the story of Kanappa?-The legend on which the film is based

At the core of Kannappa is the awe-inspiring life story of Thinnadu, a ferocious hunter-turned-devotee. He begins as a warrior fighting foes on the battlefield, only to undergo a profound change in questioning the purpose of life and religion. His journey takes him to Lord Shiva, and through unrelenting devotion, he finds himself a divine figure in mythology.

Kannappa’s irrepressible faith is best showcased in his final test. On seeing blood trickling from the eye of a Shiva Lingam, he does the impossible—giving away his eye in exchange. Even as he goes about offering the second eye to be sacrificed, Lord Shiva steps in, touched by his unbreakable love and loyalty. As a reward, Kannappa achieves moksha (freedom), and his story still inspires believers at the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, where the venerated vayu lingam is worshipped to this day.